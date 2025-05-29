In2tec nominated for Earthshot Prize's 'Building a Waste-Free World' category for pioneering technologies

In2tec, a leading innovator in sustainable electronics, is thrilled to have been nominated for the prestigious Earthshot Prize in the 'Building a Waste-Free World' category.

This recognition highlights In2tec's groundbreaking ReUSE® and ReCYCLE™ technologies, which are revolutionising the electronics industry by promoting circularity with the capability of significantly reducing electronic waste (ewaste), and the harmful emissions in manufacture and end-of-life processing.

The Earthshot Prize, established by Prince William in 2020, aims to incentivise and accelerate solutions to the world's greatest environmental challenges. In2tec's nomination is a clear demonstration of its commitment to creating sustainable electronics solutions that address the escalating global ewaste crisis.

In2tec's patented ReUSE® technology comprises a suite of materials, manufacturing processes, and proprietary design techniques that enable printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) to be fully disassembled at end-of-life or for repair. Complementing this, the ReCYCLE™ process allows these PCBAs to be returned to their original components without damage, facilitating their reuse in new products or resale in the burgeoning second-life market.

"We are delighted to be recognised by being nominated for an Earthshot Prize for our efforts in promoting sustainability within the electronics sector," said Emma Armstrong, Sustainable Electronics Ambassador of In2tec. "Our ReUSE® and ReCYCLE™ technologies are designed to transform ewaste from a growing environmental concern into a valuable resource, fostering a truly circular economy."

The environmental impact of these innovations is substantial. If just 10% of the world's annual PCBA production utilised ReUSE® technology, over 27.9 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions could be prevented. Moreover, this approach addresses the alarming statistic that only 7.2%1 of the global economy currently operates on a circular model, with near-all electronic components being discarded after an average of 4 years, despite having a lifespan of 20+ years.

In2tec's innovations have generated significant attention and have been featured in the CBS News series “Economy 4.0", which focuses on technologies poised to transform society. The documentary “How In2tec is turning ewaste into profit and helping to save the planet” highlights the opportunities for wide-scale adoption due to the substantial fiscal benefits it provides across the supply chain.

In 2024, In2tec was proud to have been named as the “Most Eco-Conscious Electronics Development Company" in the SME News Midlands Enterprise Awards, recognising its commitment to sustainable practices and innovative solutions in electronic development.

The harrowing reality of ewaste - In2tec helping to build a waste free world

As a nominee for the Earthshot Prize, In2tec stands among a select group of innovators dedicated to developing and scaling solutions that repair and regenerate the planet. The company remains committed to its mission to lead the electronics industry toward a sustainable and waste-free future.