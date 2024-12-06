The 17th century Kings Arms, a Grade II-listed country pub and restaurant in the village of Polebrook on the Cambridgeshire/ Northamptonshire border, is brimming with character and country charm.

It is on the market for in excess of £520,000 with specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co.

The pub is renowned for high-quality food, drink, and customer service, with a loyal community following that bolsters the business throughout the year.

The business' reputation has been built steadily over the years, allowing a new operator to immediately benefit from the steady stream of clientele.

The popular pub and restaurant comprises a bar, nook, dining area and conservatory, collectively offering 86 covers. The property also includes three-bedroom owners’ accommodation, as well as a separate barn with potential for letting accommodation (subject to planning permissions), a patio garden with seating, and ample parking.

Built using traditional limestone and newly thatched within the last year, The Kings Arms is full of history and represents a versatile investment opportunity in this sought-after village.

More at www.christie.com

