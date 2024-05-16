Impressive results land global engineering contract for second consecutive term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A global engineering firm, wowed by the results provided by an award-winning Northamptonshire recruitment team, has chosen the expert consultants again to source its new talent.

SSI Schaefer Ltd, which operates across six continents and has more than 10,000 employees, originally chose Kettering-based Wills Consultants to lead its recruitment processes in 2020.

The Recruitment Process Outsource (RPO) agreement, which sees Wills Consultants manage and enhance the end-to-end sourcing and recruitment strategy for permanent and contract roles across all UK sites, including the head office, was so successful that SSI Schaefer have recently extended the contract for another three years.

Wills Consultants have hired a range of staff for SSI Schaefer since the relationship began, this has been across the business including engineering, finance, admin, procurement, legal, and IT teams.

Andy Wightman and Simon Wills

The recruitment specialists have also undertaken other projects for SSI Schaefer, identifying the most successful practices, and integrating them into the company procedure.

Simon Wills, director at Wills Consultants Ltd, said: “It has been our pleasure to help SSI Schaefer to find the right people for their vacancies over the last three years and we are delighted that they have chosen us once again to continue to provide the talent they need.

“We have built strong relationships with the hiring managers, and we are proud to have exceeded their expectations for the partnership in such a short time. We now look forward to building on these foundations to continue to work together to provide a first-class experience for the client and their candidates.”

Andy Wightman, Managing Director UK and Ireland at SSI Schaefer, said: “Wills Consultants have worked closely with us and supported our growth, and this extension marks the relationship with a company we can trust.

“Their team understand the complexities of engineering and the automation sector. They have continued to meet our demands and have consistently delivered a great service to our employees from their initial application through to post placement. Their quality service has saved us both time and costs, which has been beneficial to our customers.”