i2Comply proud sponsor of Barton FC Under 13s

Barton Football Club Under 13s have a new shirt sponsor. I2Comply Online Training are proud to sponsor the club for the 2023/24 season.
By Marcus WhiteContributor
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 13:26 GMT- 1 min read
i2Comply are a leading UK online Health & Safety training provider, who provide high quality, CPD, RoSPA and IIRSM-accredited training courses.

Marcus White, director at I2Comply, said “I am a big supporter of grassroots sport having played Saturday and Sunday League football in my youth. The club has a great group of players and coaches and we’re proud to sponsor them.”

Head coach Rob Farey said “Barton FC are a long running grassroots team across many age groups. Our U13’s have started the season really well and it’s great to get a new kit, and the shirt sponsorship with a good company has really helped us do this.”

Barton FC Under 13s have started the season superbly with 5 wins out of the first 7 games.

