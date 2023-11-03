i2Comply proud sponsor of Barton FC Under 13s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

i2Comply are a leading UK online Health & Safety training provider, who provide high quality, CPD, RoSPA and IIRSM-accredited training courses.

Marcus White, director at I2Comply, said “I am a big supporter of grassroots sport having played Saturday and Sunday League football in my youth. The club has a great group of players and coaches and we’re proud to sponsor them.”

Head coach Rob Farey said “Barton FC are a long running grassroots team across many age groups. Our U13’s have started the season really well and it’s great to get a new kit, and the shirt sponsorship with a good company has really helped us do this.”

