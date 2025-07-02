Huxloe launches new software partnership to deliver smarter parcel management for online retailers

Huxloe Group, a third-party logistics provider based in Kettering, has launched a strategic partnership with Shipster, the leading provider of custom shipping integration software, to deliver smarter parcel management for online retailers.

The new collaboration creates an end-to-end logistics solution tailored for eCommerce businesses looking for greater control, flexibility, and efficiency in their operations.

By bringing together Shipster’s advanced shipping rules engine and label generation capabilities with Huxloe’s robust parcel delivery and multi-carrier management infrastructure, the partnership offers an integrated solution - from label creation to final-mile delivery.

This strategic alignment is designed to deliver tangible benefits across a wide range of retail operations from fast-scaling independents to household names.

LtoR Nick Houghton, Sales Director at Huxloe Group, and Tony Cheetham, Founder of Shipster

Tony Cheetham, Founder of Shipster, based in Manchester, said: “Retailers are looking for smart, joined-up logistics. By combining our strengths, Shipster and Huxloe can offer exactly that. Shipster clients can now access Huxloe’s expansive fulfillment and carrier management services without compromising the highly customised shipping rule setups they rely on.”

Huxloe, based in Kettering, manages over 50 million parcels annually for marketplaces and brands such as eBay, Amazon, White Stuff, Theo Paphitis Retail Group, Phase Eight, Glamify and Hugo Boss.

The partnership unlocks deeper customisation for Huxloe clients with complex shipping needs. Shipster’s rules engine introduces multi-layered shipping logic and compliance label automation - critical for industries like pharmaceuticals and hazardous goods.

Retailers using the Shipster platform can now benefit from market leading carrier rates and parcel management, streamlining internal processes across platforms and reducing costs both in carriage and time spent managing carrier relationships.

Nick Houghton, Sales Director at Huxloe Group, said: “Our role is the bridge between retailers, marketplaces, and carriers - removing the headaches and complexity of parcel delivery so retailers can focus on what they do best - selling, marketing, and growing their business. We manage the full parcel lifecycle, from generating the right label at the right time, to ensuring successful delivery through the carrier network.

“This partnership makes the parcel journey more intelligent and responsive. It creates access to a broader courier network and greater cost efficiency, as well as deeper customisation and exceptional operational agility through Shipster’s tech.”

Founded a decade ago, Shipster continues to disrupt the market with its unmatched shipping rule customisation and bespoke software integrations for warehouse operations.

Both businesses share a courier-agnostic approach, allowing retailers to work with a wide range of carriers including Evri, Yodel / InPost, Royal Mail, DHL, DPD, UPS, FedEx and others – both domestically and internationally.

As the carrier landscape continues to evolve - with mergers, rate changes, and new service offerings - retailers benefit from Huxloe’s insider expertise, responsive operational teams, and long-standing relationships with major couriers.

“We’re seeing real change in the market,” Nick added. “This partnership equips retailers with the flexibility they need to respond to shifting demands without being locked into a single courier solution.”