Husband and wife team celebrate first anniversary of thriving IT consultancy

Founded in early 2023, the family-run company, which is based in Irthlingborough, has gone from strength to strength, winning new business and increasing its team to six highly-skilled engineers. The past year has also seen 3RS IT Solutions open a new office in Nottingham with plans to extend their reach across the Midlands.

Recently, the company has seen a sharp increase in the number of businesses seeking out information on cyber security, particularly as the use of AI continues to revolutionise the workplace. The team at 3RS IT Solutions has responded swiftly to this increase in demand, offering training and education resources to all.

Leila, who is also the company’s Marketing Manager said: “Reaching the first year is always a big milestone for any business and we are really proud of everything we have achieved so far.

Stephen and Leila Souch are celebrating the first anniversary of 3RS IT Solutions

“Family is very much at the heart of everything we do, and we extend that to all of our clients. It’s that close relationship and attention to detail which really sets us apart from the rest.

“Having worked in the industry for 16 years, with ten of those as the owner of a previous business and one year leading 3RS IT Solutions, Stephen is an industry expert with vast knowledge of cloud solutions, cyber security and computer hardware and he has really made the company what it is.

“We’ve got big plans and we’re really excited to see what comes next.”

Throughout 2024, 3RS IT Solutions will be raising money for Northamptonshire-based Teamwork Trust, a charity which supports people with learning difficulties, autism and mental health issues.

The charity is a cause close to the hearts of both Leila and Stephen, whose son Reuben is autistic.