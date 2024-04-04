HR Solutions face huge household names in prestigious national awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Kettering based HR Consultancy has been named as a finalist in the Inspiring Workplaces Awards, which recognise organisations that have created exceptional ‘people first’ workplaces. Other finalists include big brands such as ALDI and H&M.

HR Solutions are also contenders in the Consultancy of the Year category in the British HR Awards, which celebrate companies and individuals delivering a world-class people experience. Other finalists in the awards are retail favourites Selfridges, Brewdog, and Holland & Barrett.

Locally, the team are shortlisted in the popular SME Northamptonshire Business Awards.

Greg Guilford, CEO, HR Solutions

Renowned for their first-class customer care, HR Solutions were also recently awarded the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award, an independent seal of excellence, which recognises businesses nationwide that consistently deliver a world-class customer experience.

HR Solutions CEO Greg Guilford said: “I am immensely proud of the team at HR Solutions for being recognised by these incredible awards. We are up against some big names and that in itself is a brilliant achievement. We work hard as a team to celebrate each other and to create a wonderful place to work so that our team are happy, engaged and motivated to provide a first-class service to our customers.”

Matt Manners the CEO of Inspiring Workplaces said: “The calibre of submissions this year has been truly remarkable. We are about to celebrate our 10th year anniversary and it’s been an amazing journey seeing how organisations are transforming their workplaces to become truly PeopleFirst. We are eagerly looking forward to honouring and commending the organisations that have distinguished themselves as Inspiring Workplaces.”

The British HR Awards takes place on 16th April, with the Inspiring Workplaces Awards exactly one month later on 16th May. SME Northamptonshire Business Awards will be held on 2nd May.