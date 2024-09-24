HR knowledge manager celebrates five years service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A valued manager at award-winning people experts HR Solutions has said she feels ‘very grateful’ to have celebrated five years of service with the firm.

Victoria Templeton joined the Kettering-based consultancy in September 2019 as a HR advisor, and less than a year later was promoted to HR Knowledge Manager.

In recent years, Victoria, who is always looking for learning opportunities, has qualified as a Mental Health First Aider, undertaken the ILM Level 5 qualification and level 2 in Counselling.

To mark the milestone, Victoria, who has more than 25 years of experience in HR, was awarded a certificate of appreciation and a glass memento.

Victoria Templeton

She said: “I feel very grateful to work in a job that I absolutely love, and work for a brilliant business, but most of all I get to work with amazing people.

“With its strong leadership team, I always feel connected to what is happening within the business and the direction in which it is going. The workplace culture is one which has a strong team spirit and there are always initiatives that focus on social engagement, so you really feel that it values its people.

“HR Solutions is a great place to work for many reasons. Professionally, it has allowed me to develop my knowledge and skills and given me the opportunity to grow. On a personal level, I feel extremely supported in balancing my career with my family circumstances, and with HR Solutions being such a flexible employer it means I can continue to focus on my career.

“I am passionate about fostering a collaborative environment and leveraging my HR expertise to contribute to organisational success.”

Victoria started her career in HR with a work experience role during college which led to an apprenticeship and completion of her CIPD qualification in 2003.

Throughout her career she has held roles in all aspects of HR management learning and development, HR systems and management information, employee relations, and organisational change, bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her current role.

Operations Director Sue Watson said: “Thank you Victoria, for your hard work, dedication and commitment to HR Solutions over the past five years. We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere appreciation.

“We look forward to many more years of working together.”