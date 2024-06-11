HR consultancy launches new website for improved customer experience

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning people experts HR Solutions has launched a brand-new website to improve both its online presence and customer experience.

The purpose-built site has been more than six months in the making and was designed specifically for the award-winning HR consultancy to provide a clearer representation of their offerings and enhance user satisfaction.

By investing in the upgrade, the Kettering-based firm hopes to reinforce its brand proposition, improve the mobile experience, and drive more enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The website redevelopment also provided a perfect opportunity for the team to carry out a content audit to ensure all pages were relevant and useful for customers.

The new website in action

CEO Greg Guilford said: “An organisation's website serves as a crucial touchpoint for engaging customers, establishing brand identity and driving business. Our previous website, while having served us well over the years, no longer aligned with our evolving needs.

“We wanted to improve navigation, showcase our offerings, give our brand a stronger presence and enhance the browsing experience. By doing all this alongside improving the technical structure, we hope to increase customer engagement which in turn will drive growth.

“We have designed every aspect of the website - both desktop and mobile versions - to ensure it stands out from our competitors, aligns with the brand aesthetic, and most importantly, meets the needs of our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We that the website will be a great asset and tool for our customers and look forward to hearing their feedback.”