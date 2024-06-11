HR consultancy launches new website for improved customer experience
and live on Freeview channel 276
The purpose-built site has been more than six months in the making and was designed specifically for the award-winning HR consultancy to provide a clearer representation of their offerings and enhance user satisfaction.
By investing in the upgrade, the Kettering-based firm hopes to reinforce its brand proposition, improve the mobile experience, and drive more enquiries.
The website redevelopment also provided a perfect opportunity for the team to carry out a content audit to ensure all pages were relevant and useful for customers.
CEO Greg Guilford said: “An organisation's website serves as a crucial touchpoint for engaging customers, establishing brand identity and driving business. Our previous website, while having served us well over the years, no longer aligned with our evolving needs.
“We wanted to improve navigation, showcase our offerings, give our brand a stronger presence and enhance the browsing experience. By doing all this alongside improving the technical structure, we hope to increase customer engagement which in turn will drive growth.
“We have designed every aspect of the website - both desktop and mobile versions - to ensure it stands out from our competitors, aligns with the brand aesthetic, and most importantly, meets the needs of our customers.
“We that the website will be a great asset and tool for our customers and look forward to hearing their feedback.”
For more information on HR Solutions and to view the new website visit www.hrsolutions-uk.com