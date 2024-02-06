HR consultancy awarded prestigious Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Kettering based HR consultancy is renowned for its outstanding client care and has previously won awards for service excellence, including Feefo Gold in 2022 and 2023.

Customer insights company Feefo established the Trusted Service Awards in 2014 to recognise brands that use the platform to collect verified reviews and receive exceptional feedback from their customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Platinum Trusted Service Award is presented to businesses that have achieved Gold standard for three consecutive years. To receive a Gold Trusted Service Award, businesses must have collected at least 50 reviews with a Feefo service rating of between 4.5 and 4.9 between 1st January 2023 and 31st December 2023.

The HR Solutions team with the Feefo Platinum Award

The awards are unique because they truly reflect a business's dedication to providing outstanding customer service by analysing feedback from real customers and celebrate brands that are delivering standards that go above and beyond. HR Solutions CEO Greg Guilfor said: “Keeping our customers happy is our priority. So, the fact that this award is based on feedback from real customers gives us confidence we are providing an exceptional level of service. The award reflects how hard our staff work to listen to our customers and keep them happy, especially in a climate where purse strings are tight.

“We are grateful to all those people who took the time to leave one of the amazing reviews that contributed to our remarkable 4.9 out of 5 average rating. Client feedback has not only shaped our services but also helped us exceed the Feefo service standard of at least 4.5 for three consecutive years. The achievement means the world to us, as it's based on the genuine, valuable feedback of our clients.

“We’re looking forward to another great year ahead, in which we will continue to listen to, understand and respond to client feedback. We are not complacent and will endeavour to strive to maintain our high standards and deliver the very best service for our customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congratulating HR Solutions on winning this year’s award, Tony Wheble, CEO at Feefo, said: “The Trusted Service Awards have always been about recognising companies that go way beyond the norm in customer service and in turn receive great feedback from delighted customers.

“A particular congratulations to HR Solutions for winning a Platinum Trusted Service Award by providing great customer service consistently over a number of years. I look forward to seeing them continue to achieve next year and beyond.”