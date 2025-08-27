Howdens invites homeowners and tradespeople to free ‘meet the experts’ event at Raunds Expo

Trade kitchen supplier Howdens is hosting a free ‘meet the experts’ event at the Howdens Expo in Raunds on Saturday, August 30.

The event will be packed with advice, inspiration and hands-on know-how.

Tradespeople and homeowners are invited to see the latest in kitchen innovation, meet their team of experts and explore their collection of more than 35 kitchen and bedroom displays.

Visitors can also experience live demonstrations from premium brand BORA, which specialises in developing innovative built-in kitchen appliances, and meet the experts from Samsung, Quooker, Sensio, Miele and insinkerator for product advice and inspiration.

There will also be giveaways, food and drink, and fun and games to keep the kids entertained.

Adam Preston, area manager from Howdens, said: “We know there’s nothing quite like experiencing a kitchen or bedroom up close — being able to touch the finishes, open the doors and really get a feel for the design.

"That’s why we’re so excited to welcome homeowners and tradespeople alike to our meet the experts event.

“As a trade specialist business, this is a chance for homeowners to explore over 35 displays and get invaluable advice from our team of experts.”

The Howdens meet the experts event is on Saturday (August 30) from 9am to 5pm at the Howdens Expo, The Yard, Raunds 2, 100 Scalley Way, Warth Park Way, NN9 6RJ.

The Howdens Expo kitchen and bedroom showroom is always open for homeowners and tradespeople Tuesday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

Howdens offers a wide range of kitchen and bedroom collections, from best on budget to premium Classic Timber Kitchens with 24 paint-to-order options, along with joinery, doors, and flooring.

Kitchens feature rigid cabinets and are manufactured in their factories and are backed by a 25-year cabinet guarantee.

All products are available from stock at more than 850 depots across the UK and Republic of Ireland, ensuring availability when needed.

Howdens is also the exclusive supplier of Lamona appliances, Oake & Gray flooring, and Fuller & Forge ironmongery, providing a complete solution for any project.

Homeowners can get started by booking a free design appointment online, and local depots can help in finding a tradesperson if needed.

Find out more at howdens.com