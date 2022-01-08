Hotel near Northamptonshire border goes on the market for £3.95m

The Sharnbrook Hotel

A modern hotel just a few miles from Rushden has gone on the market for £3.95m.

The Sharnbrook Hotel, off the A6 at Sharnbrook in nearby Bedfordshire, is up for sale having been owned by the Ciampi family for the past 16 years.

It was built in 2006 with extensions added in 2016 and features 42 en-suite rooms, private gardens, a large reception area, lounge bar and five function and conference rooms.

It also has a commercial kitchen and a well-established restaurant offering a menu featuring locally-grown and sourced produce.

Ciro Ciampi said: "We have enjoyed running the hotel since 2006, however we feel the time is right for a new operator to take the helm.

"With scope to develop the function business to fully utilise the 300-capacity banqueting suite, we feel there is an exciting opportunity for a new owner to grow the hotel and take it to the next level.”

Ed Bellfield, regional director at Christie & Co’s Winchester office, is handling the sale. He said: “The Sharnbrook Hotel presents a unique opportunity to acquire a successful freehold hotel in what is a highly sought-after location in the heart of the Bedfordshire countryside.

"Lying only nine miles to the north of Bedford on the A6 and just 23 miles from Junction 14 of the M1 motorway, it is very easily accessible and we expect strong interest.”