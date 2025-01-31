Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Hotel Chocolat is growing fast, and new stores, new jobs, and sweet staff perks await 🍫

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hotel Chocolat saw its best-ever UK festive sales, up 10% from 2023

The retailer plans to open 25 new UK stores and two in the US

200 additional roles will be created as part of the expansion

A new “most expansive” store will open in Manchester this spring

Staff get generous discounts, a sharesaver scheme, and possibly free chocolate

The chocolate retailer, acquired by Mars last year, saw a 10% increase in festive sales in 2024 compared to the previous year. Among its expansion plans is a flagship store in Manchester, set to be its “most expansive” yet, opening this spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company also announced plans to launch two new stores in the US as part of its international growth strategy.

Hotel Chocolat launched its first store in North London in 2004 and has since grown rapidly, offering its premium confectionery both online and in stores.

Its range includes everything from classic chocolate boxes to high-end "Velvetisers" - specialised devices designed to whisk chocolate into smooth, warm milk.

But how can you apply for one of the many new roles that are likely to arise with the opening of those 25 stores. And - perhaps more importantly - do you get free Hotel Chocolat chocolate as a perk of working there?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Photo: Flickr/Kake) | Flickr/Kake

How to apply for jobs at Hotel Chocolat

To explore career opportunities at Hotel Chocolat, you can visit their careers page, which provides information about current vacancies, company culture, and locations.

On this page, you'll find a list of available positions across various departments, including retail, customer service, marketing, and project management.

Each job listing includes details about the role, required qualifications, and application instructions.

Hotel Chocolat says the company values originality, authenticity, and ethics, and seeks passionate and creative individuals to join their team. They offer a supportive workplace where employees can learn, grow, and flourish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By regularly visiting the careers page and staying updated on new postings, you can find and apply for roles that match your career aspirations at Hotel Chocolat.

Can you eat the chocolate?

While this unverified Glassdoor employee review says that yes, you can enjoy free chocolate during your shifts at Hotel Chocolat, we wouldn’t want to say for certain if that is the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also adds that it offers a sharesaver scheme allowing staff to purchase shares in the company, and life assurance policies, providing financial security for employees’ families.

Hotel Chocolat also encourages sustainable commuting with a cycle-to-work programme that enables employees to acquire bicycles in a cost-effective manner.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.