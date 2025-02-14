Hortons gains approval for final phase of 334,000 sq ft scheme at Saxon Park, Corby

A CGI of Saxon 68, a new 68,000 sq ft industrial/logistics unit which forms the final phase of development at Saxon Park, Corby.

Hortons has been granted planning consent for the final phase of a scheme to deliver c.334,000 sq ft of premium industrial/logistics accommodation in the UK’s ‘golden triangle.’

Saxon 68, a new Grade A warehouse spanning 68,000 sq ft, will be developed at Saxon Park on Oakley Hay Industrial Estate in Corby.

The development will offer modern, high-specification facilities, including 12.5m to haunch, a minimum 520 KVA power supply, first-floor offices, and enhanced PV roofing. The unit is targeting BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and an EPC A+ rating, reinforcing Hortons' commitment to environmental sustainability.

Construction is set to commence shortly, with completion expected in Q4 2025.

Hortons has built a strong reputation for investing in and developing industrial/logistics assets, with more than 60% of its portfolio comprising industrial properties at key strategic locations throughout the East and West Midlands.

The company acquired Saxon Park in 2023 as part of its long-term investment strategy. The broader redevelopment of the site includes the transformation of an existing building into two high-quality units, Saxon 79 and Saxon 129, which will comprise 78,500 sq ft and 129,300 sq ft respectively. Both units will be available for occupation from Q3 2025.

Additionally, Hortons has successfully delivered Saxon 58, a comprehensively refurbished unit of 58,350 sq ft, which was let to Russell & Bromley in 2024.

James Slater of Hortons said: “We are investing in a full-scale redevelopment programme at Saxon Park to create high-specification units that offer enhanced power and sustainability. Saxon 68 is a key part of this plan, delivering best-in-class industrial/logistics space in an established and sought after location.”

Saxon Park lies four miles southwest of Corby town centre and five miles north of Kettering. It benefits from excellent road accessibility via the A6003 and A14, providing links to the M1/M6 and A1/M11.