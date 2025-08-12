Homelium launches new branch in Northampton – bringing award-winning home care to the community
As an award-winning care provider, Homelium has built a strong reputation for excellence, consistently praised for its personalised approach and commitment to improving quality of life. The Northampton branch will be led by experienced registered branch manager Aude N'Tandou and will offer a wide range of services – from daily assistance and companionship to specialist care for complex needs.
“We’re thrilled to bring Homelium’s award-winning care to Northampton,” said Annie Syed, Managing Director at Homelium. “This community deserves access to reliable, person-centred care that supports people at home and truly makes a difference.”
The Northampton branch is now welcoming new care enquiries and is actively recruiting local carers who share Homelium’s passion for making a positive impact in the community.
For care enquiries or recruitment opportunities: Visit the website or call 0333 3448 677.