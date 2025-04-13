Homefulness expands into Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our London-based business, Homefulness, has just launched a new branch based in Wellingborough, bringing our professional home organising services to households across Northamptonshire—including Kettering, Milton Keynes, Bedford, and surrounding villages.

We’re a women-led business with a warm, judgment-free approach to transforming cluttered or chaotic spaces into calm, functional homes. Our new branch is led by Zanelle, one of our star organisers, who recently moved to Wellingborough and will head up the local team.

Folded clothes - organised by Homefulness