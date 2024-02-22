Holiday Inn Express Kettering and Volleyball England extend partnership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It continues an existing agreement that covers the 2024-25 season andensures Volleyball England, and teams playing at the NVC, benefit fromdiscounted rates.

The deal covers a range of Volleyball activities across Indoor and Beach, including Cup Finals Weekend, Final Four, Opening Weekend, Sitting Grand Prix, Last 8s, Inter Regionals, England Talent Camps and the Futures programme, among others.

“We have always received an excellent service from The Holiday Inn Express, Kettering, so we’re delighted that our arrangement with them will continue,” said Volleyball England’s Chief Executive Officer, Charlie Ford.

“When people are travelling from all over the country for events at the NVC – whether as a player, coach, official or volunteer – they want to know they will be staying over in comfort, which is what they are assured of with this ongoing partnership.”

Allen Tew, The Holiday Inn Express, Kettering’s Groups, Conference and Sales Co-Ordinator, said: “We are happy to be working with Volleyball England for the next year.

“After the uncertainty of the last few months with the potential closure of Kettering Conference Centre, it is great to finalise an agreement which is beneficial for the hotel and for Volleyball England.

“We enjoy working with the team and we look forward to what the next year will bring.”