Help bring brewing back to Brackley

Brackley’s Living-Room Bar plans town’s first Brewery in 66 Years.

Good For What Ales Ya has announced a three-phase expansion that will see the High-Street venue double its seating, give the building a full façade makeover, and install the town’s first brewhouse since 1959.

Owners Tom and Steph have poured their personal savings into knocking through into the empty unit next door and have launched a public Crowdfunder to raise the remaining £36,000 required for the full three-year project.

“We started with four taps, thirteen seats and a kettle on the bar,” says Tom. “Brackley showed up, filled every corner and turned our little room into the town’s living room. Now we want to give the town the space and the brewery it deserves.”

The project revives a tradition that ended when Hopcraft & Norris closed in 1959 and Blencowe & Co. brewed its last pint in 1925.

Community-Backed, Community-Owned

The Crowdfunder offers rewards from £10 (supporter’s name on a “Founders’ Wall”) up to £1,000 (free private hire of the new events room).

Steph adds: “Every penny we’ve ever earned has gone straight back into the bar: more taps, more refrigeration! This crowdfunder lets the community own the next chapter and earn a return if they choose.”

Environmental & Economic Benefits

Brewing in-house and delivering by electric van will cut keg-mile emissions by an estimated 34 %.

Target retail price: £5 for a fresh, locally brewed pint.

The project will create new hospitality and brewing roles for local residents.

About Good For What Ales Ya

Opened in July 2023, Good For What Ales Ya is an independent craft-beer bar on Brackley High Street. The venue showcases over 100 UK, European and US craft beers in cans and bottles and has had over 500 independant craft beers on their taps since opening.

The bar will trade as 20 Arches Brew Co. once rebranded. A nod to Brackley's once proud Viaduct spanning the Ouse Valley