HCR Hewitsons deepens presence in East Midlands with strategic partner appointments

Top 60 UK law firm HCR Hewitsons has welcomed two new Partners in quick succession to its Central England regional hub, in Northampton, reflecting growing client demand and reinforcing its commitment to businesses and individuals across the East Midlands.

HCR Hewitsons' senior appointments follow its 2022 relocation to a regional hub at Lancaster House, Northampton, adjacent to the University of Northampton’s Waterside Campus. This move aligned with the office's strategic focus on developing partnerships across the region, including becoming the Official Legal Partner to reigning Premiership Rugby champions, Northampton Saints.

Building on this momentum and in response to increasing client demand across the region, Haydon Simmonds joined the Central England office in January as a Partner in HCR’s Banking and Finance team. A corporate banking specialist, his appointment reflects the growing need for banking and finance legal services across the region. Recognised as a Leading Partner in the Legal 500, Haydon has a strong track record of advising on multi-million-pound funding packages across sectors including automotive retail, real estate, and healthcare. Well-established in the Midlands market, he brings extensive experience and insight to the team.

On his appointment, Haydon Simmonds said: “Since joining, I have been continually impressed by HCR’s client-centric approach and its commitment to delivering market-leading legal services through dedicated specialists. I’m excited by the opportunity to expand HCR’s banking and finance credentials across the region, into the East Midlands and to collaborate with colleagues across England and Wales.”

Haydon’s appointment was shortly after the arrival of Rachel Gwynne, who joined HCR as Partner and Head of Charities and Not-for-Profit.

Rachel joined HCR from a national UK law firm and is widely recognised as an expert in charity law. She is noted as a Next Generation Partner in the Legal 500 and an ‘Up and Coming’ Partner in the 2025 Chambers and Partners rankings.

Rachel said: “It’s fantastic to be part of a growing firm driven by client demand and dedicated to supporting leading enterprises across the East Midlands and further afield. Since joining HCR, the team has advised several charities nationwide, and we’re excited to continue supporting these organisations, which play a vital role in the charity and not-for-profit sector.”

Alongside her role at HCR, Rachel has held several trustee positions, including with Cornerstone Charity, where she served for over 14 years - giving her deep insight into both the opportunities and challenges within the sector. As the head of HCR’s Charities and Not-for-Profit practice, which advises over 400 organisations and has a Tier 1 ranking in the Legal 500, Rachel will be based across the firm’s Central England and Cheltenham offices.

Charlotte Thornton-Smith, Joint Head of Central England Office, said: “We’re delighted to have both Haydon and Rachel as part of the firm and the Central England office. Their expertise and leadership further strengthen our offering, reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional legal services across Central England and beyond. HCR’s continued growth is driven by the evolving needs of our clients, and with these senior appointments, we are well-positioned to support businesses and organisations across the region.”