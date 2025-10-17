Hanwood Park celebrates health and wellbeing excellence at Northamptonshire business awards

Hanwood Park was proud to sponsor the Health & Wellbeing Business of the Year category at the NNBN Awards 2025, with Kettering-based Lifestyle Performance Transformations (LPT) taking home the prestigious award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards ceremony, held at the Hilton Northampton, celebrated outstanding organisations, businesses, and charities across Northamptonshire. LPT, which operates personal training studios in Kettering and Burton Latimer, was recognised for their work helping busy parents over 40 regain energy, strength and confidence through sustainable fitness approaches. x8g3qyt

Chris Langdon, Project Director at Hanwood Park, said: "We were absolutely delighted to sponsor the Health & Wellbeing Business of the Year category and to see Lifestyle Performance Transformations recognised for their outstanding work. Hanwood Park is really keen to see the community expanding with health and wellbeing as an absolute priority - we have been delighted to see the organic growth of local groups such as Hanwood Park Runners and youth football team, Hanwood Park Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“LPT's approach perfectly reflects what we believe in – making healthy, active lifestyles accessible and sustainable for everyone. Their focus on supporting people to feel stronger and more confident resonates deeply with our vision. Congratulations to Matt and the whole LPT team."

Chris (left) from Hanwood Park with the team from Lifestyle Performance Transformations

Matt Sutton from Lifestyle Performance Transformations said: "We were honoured to receive this award, especially in a category sponsored by Hanwood Park, who share our passion for promoting healthier communities. Our mission has always been to help people – particularly busy mums and dads – realise that getting fitter and healthier doesn't have to mean restrictive diets or living in the gym. It's about finding sustainable ways to feel energised, strong and confident in your own skin. This recognition means so much to our team and motivates us to continue supporting even more people across Northamptonshire on their health journeys."

Hanwood Park, a flourishing new neighbourhood to the east of Kettering, is designed with health and wellbeing at its core. The development features extensive green spaces, play areas, and amenities that encourage active lifestyles and community connection. This is the second consecutive year Hanwood Park has supported the NNBN Awards, following their sponsorship of the Green Award in 2024.

Simon Cox, Director of NNBN, said: "The NNBN Awards are all about championing Northamptonshire's thriving business and charity community. A huge thank you to Hanwood Park and all our sponsors for their continued support – they play a vital role in making the awards possible."

Find out more about the award winning Lifestyle Performance Transformations here: https://lifestyle-pt.co.uk

And read about Hanwood Park here: https://hanwoodpark.co.uk