Hairdresser thrilled after expanding into Kettering town centre with new salon
A hairdresser says he’s proud to be part of Kettering’s business community after expanding with a new salon in the town centre.
Jonathan Brown, who began his hairstyling career two decades ago, has opened Jonathan Brown Hairdressing in Gold Street.
He first started his own salon aged 20 in a small village shop before moving to a dedicated space in Rushden’s High Street, later expanding into larger premises just a few doors down.
And this year he decided to open a second salon with a new customer base – opting for Kettering and opening with a team of three on September 29.
Today (Friday) they’ll be hosting their official VIP launch and tomorrow there will be an open day from 10am to 2pm. Visitors will be able to enjoy cake, explore the salon and take part in a free draw for the chance to win a haircut and professional products.
Jonathan said: "We are thrilled to welcome the residents of Kettering and the surrounding areas to our salon.
"To show our appreciation, we are offering a 20 per cent discount on their first appointment with us.
"We take great pride in becoming a part of the Kettering business community and eagerly anticipate building not only strong relationships with our new clients but also with our fellow local businesses.”