Growth journey continues for award-winning company with appointment of a new general manager

Tony Dawson, general manager, Bousfields (left) with Daniel McNerney, manager director, See Limited

In a move to further support its growth plans, Corby-based See Limited has appointed Tony Dawson as general manager of its fabrication arm, Bousfields.

The appointment comes at an exciting time for the group holding company of businesses in the built environment sector, who walked away with four award wins for sustainability in 2024 – including one at national level – and follows hot on the heels of the promotion of Daniel McNerney as See’s managing director.

As general manager for Bousfields, Tony will use his 30 years of experience working in the construction industry to lead a dedicated team and manage the day-to-day operations at the site in Corby, Northamptonshire, while maintaining and building customer relationships.

Speaking on Tony’s arrival at Bousfields, Daniel said: “As our fabrication arm, Bousfields has built a reputation for excellence in panel fabrication since 1949, and we are excited to welcome Tony to the team, who will play a vital role in continuing that legacy.

“His hardworking nature and customer-focused approach will make him an invaluable asset to the Bousfields team.

“We’re confident that this, alongside his strong communication skills and engaging approach, will help build on the success of Bousfields and drive the team forward to even greater achievements.”

Speaking on his first day at Bousfields, Tony said: “I'd heard a lot about Bousfields and what we are doing in supporting ethical enterprise, which really appealed to me.

“It feels like a family unit with a team-focused culture, so it's great to be a part of a team that's already well established.

“The whole idea about what we're trying to achieve with our carbon neutral fabrication is exciting and I can’t wait to see how we can shape my role in Bousfields and See Limited.”