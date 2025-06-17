Greenvolt Next UK announces rooftop solar installations on two UK shopping centres from MDSR investments

Greenvolt Next UK, part of the Greenvolt Group, a leading provider of decentralised energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sectors, has signed a contract with commercial real estate owner MDSR Investments to install PV solar rooftop panels on two of its UK shopping centres: the Weston Favell Shopping Centre in Northampton and Birchwood Shopping Centre in Warrington

At Weston Favell Shopping Centre, the new solar installation will include 848 solar panels with 381kWp installed capacity, spread across 4,114m2 of the centre’s roof space. The project planned to begin installation in early July is expected to generate over 330kWh of clean power per year, which is approximately 26% the centre’s total projected consumption.

Birchwood Shopping Centre in Warrington will host 452 panels across 1,564m2 with an installed capacity of 200kWp. The installation has begun this month, May 2025, and is projected to generate approximately 154 kWh per year, approximately 29% of the centre’s overall power.

The projects are financed under Power Purchase Agreement (PPA’s), allowing MDSR to access clean, less expensive energy with no upfront investment. Together the system will save over 145 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year (98 tonnes for Weston Favel and 47 for Birchwood), contributing to MDSR’s overall mission to reduce the emissions of its real estate portfolio.

John Carty and Owen Power

Owen Power, CEO, Greenvolt Next UK and Ireland says: “We are thrilled to support MDSR on bringing on-site green energy to their UK retail premises. The large unused area of adaptable roof space that shopping centres have makes them perfectly suited to integrate solar installations. This type of partnerships provides the perfect opportunity to boost renewable energy generation with minimal disruption to building users, making optimal use of existing spaces that might otherwise remain underutilised.”

This partnership builds on a successful project at MDSR’s Nova Arcada shopping centre in the city of Braga, northern Portugal, where Greenvolt Group developed a 1.2 MWp installed capacity rooftop system with 2,164 solar panels. This project can generate 1,531 MWh of clean electricity per year, enough to help Nova Arcada avoid 303 tonnes of CO2 and cutting grid consumption by 34%.

Sandor Biro, Managing Director – UK, Portugal, MDSR Investments says: “Greenvolt Next has already helped us realise the benefits of on-site renewable energy at our Nova Arcada site in Portugal, and we want to continue the roll out of clean energy to our UK sites. With the help of Greenvolt Next UK, we are thrilled to be enabling renewable energy generation at Weston Favell and Birchwood, helping us achieve our broader decarbonisation goals and reduce energy costs.”

Supported by the pan-European platform of Greenvolt Group, Greenvolt Next provides decentralised renewable energy solutions, including photovoltaic systems for both individual and collective self-consumption, energy efficiency measures, solar storage, and electric mobility. All of these are underpinned by flexible financing options such as Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), ensuring businesses gain access to cheaper, predictable renewable energy without the need for upfront investment. Operating across 12 European countries, Greenvolt Next leverages its scale and expertise to deliver integrated solutions tailored to companies operating in multiple regions, as exemplified by its agreement with MDSR Investments.

Birchwood shopping centre

In the UK, Greenvolt Group is among the five largest producers of biomass-based electricity, with a total capacity of 68.7 MW, following the acquisition of Kent Renewable Energy in 2024, alongside Tilbury Green Power, which has been part of the Group since 2021. In the Utility-Scale segment, Greenvolt has also been expanding its presence in the UK, with a 210 MW solar pipeline and 57 MW of battery storage.

Greenvolt Next UK, based in Warrington, was launched in early 2024 and aims to achieve a project portfolio of 100 MW by end of 2025. The company is also currently managing a range of projects.