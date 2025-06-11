Greencore upskills commercial teams to drive healthier, more sustainable food outcomes

Greencore upskilling session

As a leading UK food manufacturer, Greencore is taking bold steps to embed sustainability into every stage of its product development process. In line with its commitment to healthier and more sustainable diets, the company has launched a new sustainability upskilling programme for its Commercial Teams.

Last month, Greencore initiated the programme by delivering two days of external sustainability training to 30 commercial colleagues, followed by a third day of in-house sessions led by Greencore leaders for 60 team members. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s ambition to make healthier, more sustainable food options more accessible, affordable, and desirable.

Fran Haycock, Head of Sustainability at Greencore, commented: "We know that Greencore has a key role to play in supporting both human and planetary health outcomes in the UK. By equipping our Commercial Teams with the knowledge and tools to make more sustainable decisions, we’re working to embed sustainability at the heart of our product design process. This training is a key step in delivering on our Better Future Plan and our Healthy and Sustainable Diets commitments."

The initiative comes at a time when consumer demand for healthier and more sustainable food choices is growing rapidly. Greencore recognises the importance of staying ahead of this trend by ensuring its teams are confident and capable in delivering food solutions that meet evolving expectations.

Jim Couchman, Sales Director at Greencore, added: "To deliver against our Healthy & Sustainable Diets commitments on product and packaging with our retail partners, it’s essential that our commercial teams are capable, knowledgeable, and confident in the subject matter. Thanks to everyone involved in developing, delivering, and participating in this highly relevant and inspiring Sustainability Upskilling programme."

This programme is part of Greencore’s broader sustainability strategy, outlined in its latest Sustainability Report, which details the company’s approach to improving food outcomes for people and the environment.

To read our latest Sustainability Report visit Greencore.com.