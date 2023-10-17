News you can trust since 1897
Green turns to Pink in our October ‘Breast cancer now' campaign

Henderson Connellan estates agents talks about its October campaign generating income from its sales and listings throughout the month of October for the ‘Breast cancer now’ charity while also spreading Pink awareness through signage and social media across Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and Rutland.
By Michelle JasperContributor
Published 17th Oct 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read
It’s that time of year again!Henderson Connellan are proud to support the charity ‘Breast Cancer Now’ throughout October and beyond.

Just like last year, the theme is ‘Wear it Pink’, so we thought it would be a nice idea to rebrand our For Sale and Sold boards in pink to raise awareness across the counties of Northamptonshire, Leicestershire, and Rutland.

We have produced the special cancer awareness promotional board for anyone that may wish to spread the breast cancer awareness by having it in their front garden or attached to the property itself. If you’re interested in getting involved, these special boards will not display for sale or sold.

We have already committed to a minimum donation of £5000 but we are hoping to raise between £7500 to £10000 from our activities throughout the month of October. Last year we raised £8000 and this year we’d love to beat this!

Think pink - donate to Breast cancer for the month of October.

