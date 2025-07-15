Green Month launched by Northants based credit union

Commsave Credit Union has launched its first ever Green Month, a campaign running throughout July to inspire greener living, highlight the organisation’s sustainability efforts, and promote its range of Green Loans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative supports Commsave’s long-term commitment to becoming carbon-neutral by 2030 – a key objective set out by the organisation’s board. Activity during Green Month will showcase the steps Commsave is taking to reduce its own environmental impact, while helping members finance eco-friendly choices in their homes and daily lives.

Caitlin Connelly, Green Team member and Senior Business Development & Communications Administrator at Commsave, said: “Green Month is all about supporting our members to take simple steps towards sustainability, while holding ourselves accountable for our own environmental footprint. Keep an eye on our social media channels this month, which are packed with tips, resources, interviews and much more. Our Green Loans offer practical support for anyone looking to make greener choices in a more affordable way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To support its carbon reduction ambitions, Commsave has already conducted an energy audit at its Northampton office on Summerhouse Road, identifying key opportunities to cut emissions and improve efficiency across energy use, travel, suppliers, resources and community engagement.

Green Team at Commsave

A series of stories and tips are being shared across Commsave’s social media channels this month including:

Staff stories from Commsave’s Green Team, sharing personal ways they live more sustainably

Member stories, highlighting how Green Loans have helped people invest in environmentally friendly improvements

Practical tips for anyone keen to start living greener

A dedicated promotion of Commsave’s Green Loans

Green Loans from Commsave are available to help members fund sustainable projects such as energy-efficient home improvements, eco-friendly purchases, or other green investments. Members can borrow from £5,000 to £25,000 at an initial APR of 9.4%, which reduces to 8% on proof of completed work. For smaller projects under £5,000, the APR starts at 26.8%, reducing to 25% upon completion.

Commsave member Adam recently used a Green Loan to upgrade his new home: “I borrowed £7,000 from Commsave for home renovations. My house had old windows and doors, and I wanted to make it more energy efficient – not just to reduce my environmental impact but to save money on heating this winter. The loan made it affordable and straightforward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commsave's HQ is in Northamptonshire

Commsave currently supports over 38,000 members across the UK, offering safe savings, affordable and responsible credit, and access to financial education. In recent years, the credit union has awarded more than £100,000 in grants to UK charities and good causes through the Commsave Community Fund.

Check out Commsave’s Facebook channel here https://www.facebook.com/Commsavers and Instagram channel here https://www.instagram.com/commsavecu

View the Commsave website: https://www.commsave.co.uk