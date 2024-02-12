Grass Gains: Celebrations as Finedon family and ex-Arsenal pro land nationwide Homebase deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Finedon family is celebrating after landing a life-changing deal to sell their pitch perfect fertiliser, used by Premier League clubs, in Homebase.

Josef and Mark, both former groundsmen for Oakham School, in Rutland, started their professional fertiliser company, Grass Gains, in 2022, along with the help of ex-Gunners midfielder, Henri Lansbury.

Henri, who was also part of the Luton squad that won promotion to the Premier League, retired from football in 2023 to focus on Grass Gains as a new career path.

The Grass Gains team, pictured at Homebase in Milton Keynes, celebrating their product launch.

The idea for the business came about after Henri’s partner wanted a professional grade grass fertiliser to be used in their garden that was also pet and child safe.

Dad-of-two, Josef, who maintained Henri’s lawn, was sold on the idea of an organic product and got to work convincing Mark.

Fast forward two years and the trio - who supply Arsenal and Fulham Football Clubs - have this week netted a nationwide contract to stock Grass Gains’ elite sport fertiliser on Homebase shelves.

Their organic product range includes six items from Super Seed (fast growth seed treatment), Lawn Bulk Black Edition (year-round fertiliser), Moss Eliminator (lawn moss stripper), One Shot Wonder (24-hour lawn revival treatment), One Shot Wonder Applicator to a Hand Fertiliser Shaker.

Josef said: “When we first heard about the deal with Homebase, our team felt so relieved and overwhelmed - and it goes to show that hard work really does pay off if you keep being persistent.

“What makes Grass Gains different is that we have taken a professional product, which is currently used on Premier League pitches, and made it usable in a domestic market.

“We wanted to make sure our products are fun and easy to use, which are also pet and child safe.”

In just a short amount of time, Grass Gains has also caught the eye of ex-Manchester City player, Micah Richards, and England Lioness Chloe Kelly, who have turned to the product to replicate professional standard lawn care at home.

Henri added: “Our team had tried about 12 different formulas before we perfected our product for domestic use.

“We wondered how we could make our brand different and entice the younger generation to get involved in caring for their lawns.

“On our social media channels we’re having a bit of fun by asking our followers to pose with the product and flex their muscles to mirror our company logo.”

Now, the team’s aim is to give back to the grassroots footballing community and eventually be able to care for pitches up and down the country.

Grass Gains can be purchased from 150 UK Homebase stores, spanning 500 miles from Cornwall to Dublin.