‘Grand slam’ of industry award wins for Grosvenor Leasing

Grosvenor Leasing picked up the ‘Leasing Innovation of the Year’ award at the Fleet World Great British Fleet Awards 2024 for its new EValute service, which offers used EVs on flexible hire periods of one month to three years.

Prior to that, the Midlands company was named ‘Leasing Company of the Year - up to 20,000 vehicles’ at the Fleet News Awards 2024. The judging panel praised Grosvenor for introducing a “number of excellent initiatives over the past 12 months, which are supporting fleets on their transition to electric”, including a salary sacrifice scheme for home EV chargers.

The Green Fleet Awards 2023, which celebrate environmental excellence in the sector, also named Grosvenor ‘Leasing Company of the Year (up to 20,000 vehicles)’ in recognition of its 0Zone EV transition consultancy service, and its electric van switch programme, which allows customers to source a petrol or diesel van on a flexible contract and then switch to an EV, without penalty, when a suitable fully-electric van is offered by manufacturers.

left to right, Nick Hughes, CEO of The Grosvenor Group, and Lee Brown, Managing Director of Grosveno

Grosvenor Leasing’s commitment to customer service and its measures to help businesses mitigate the cost of living crisis, meanwhile, earned it the ‘Best Customer Service Award’ at the Business Car Awards 2023.

Lee Brown, Managing Director of Grosvenor Leasing, said: “It is unprecedented for us to win four major industry awards in succession and it’s recognition for all the hard work of our people. Our focus is service and trying to continually do the best by our customers. We invest heavily in technology and apps to communicate with businesses and their drivers but that doesn’t replace the ‘personal touch’ and our clients know they can always pick up the phone to us. Our annual CSI (Customer Satisfaction Index) shows that 98 per cent of customers rate Grosvenor as ‘good’ or ‘excellent’.”

Nick Hughes, CEO of The Grosvenor Group, added: “The past 12 months have been one of the most challenging in the industry with record levels of inflation, price rises, parts delays, labour shortages and vehicle supply issues. Throughout that we have demonstrated a high level of innovative thinking to find solutions for our customers and these major awards validate that.”

