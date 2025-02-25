Glazerite UK Group secures £7m refinancing facility to unlock further growth

Glazerite UK Group, the UK's largest privately owned manufacturer of windows and doors, has agreed a £7m refinancing facility to support its ambitious growth plans and drive further innovation within the industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The refinancing deal with funder Praetura Commercial Finance was facilitated by leading accountancy firm BHP’s Commercial Finance team, led by head of Commercial Finance Dan Summerfield.

The new financing will enable Glazerite to invest in machinery, technology and facilities and expand its product offerings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glazerite, which was established in 2000, is headquartered in Wellingborough in Northamptonshire and has several manufacturing facilities across the country including Barnsley, Bolton, Bristol and Peterborough.

Rob Brearley, Group Managing Director of Glazerite

Employing around 300 people, the company has capacity to manufacture up to 4,000 windows and doors a week and can produce up to 9,000 different product combinations for its 700 -strong business customers.

Rob Brearley, Group Managing Director of Glazerite, said the funding deal would support the business as it targets growing revenue to £40m.

Rob said: "This refinancing deal is a significant milestone for our business, and we are grateful to Praetura for its support. We were looking for a lender that not only understood our growth ambitions but could also provide the agile, decisive support we need to capitalise on strategic opportunities in the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a time of significant change in the windows and doors market, with several major players facing challenges. We are well-positioned to capitalise on these market dynamics and expand our customer base through both organic growth and targeted acquisitions.”

Commenting on the role BHP Commercial Finance has played, he added: "BHP has been instrumental in helping us secure this facility with Praetura. The team's collaborative and transparent approach, combined with a deep understanding of our business, has been invaluable throughout the process."

Dan Summerfield, head of BHP Commercial Finance, said: "Glazerite is a highly impressive, well-run business with a clear vision for the future. We're delighted to have played a key role in securing this refinancing, which will provide the company with the firepower to accelerate its growth plans and thrive as a leading innovator in the windows and doors sector."

Henry Wheeler, Regional Sales Director, at Praetura Commerial Finance said: “Glazerite is a first class, fast growing business and we are thrilled to be supporting Rob and his team as they accelerate their ambitious plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working with BHP has been a pleasure, and we look forward to working closely with Dan and the team as Glazerite continues its exciting growth journey.”

Rob added: “The support from Praetura and the team at BHP gives us the confidence and resources to pursue these strategic initiatives and take Glazerite to the next level."