Get the look of The Celebrity Traitors kitchen with the help of Northamptonshire-based firm

A Northants-based firm says it can help you get the look of the kitchen which has been at the heart of the drama with the BBC’s hit show Celebrity Traitors.

The new series may only be a few episodes in, but the kitchen has already set the scene for some iconic moments, including from Northamptonshire’s very own Alan Carr with his ‘poisoning’ of Paloma Faith to Celia Imrie’s snooping.

Kitchen supplier Howdens, which has an Expo in Raunds as well as other depots across the county, is offering advice to homeowners inspired by the castle interior on how to get the look of the ‘warm and classic’ kitchen.

Head of style and design for Howdens, Lizzie Beesley, told the Northants Telegraph: “The kitchen is one of the focal points of the castle, attracting both faithfuls and traitors alike with its warm and classic style.

Howdens says it can help you create a kitchen just like the one seen in Celebrity Traitors featuring Northamptonshire's very own Alan Carr (inset, BBC image)

"Get the look in your own castle with the help of a faithful tradesperson, and banish tired cabinets with an update including dark wood tones, a light worktop and complementary brushed brass tap fixtures to lend a warm, multi-layered effect.

"Get the look with our Ilfracombe cabinets in warm earth red using our paint to order service, contrasted with a quartz worktop, plus our fluted aged brass T-bar handles.

"An Easton brass-effect sink and Victorian brushed aged brass style tap complete the look.”

Homeowners can get started by booking a free design appointment online and local depots can help in finding a tradesperson if needed.

Celebrity Traitors will be back on BBC One and BBC iPlayer tonight (Wednesday, October 22) at 9pm.