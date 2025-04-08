Gen Z in the workplace: A generation with a lot to offer

Getting the right careers advice is key !

Generation Z is entering the workforce with a bang - their fresh perspective, together with their tech savviness and desire for purpose-driven work, is putting this generation in the spotlight when it comes to employment.

By the end of this year, GENZ is expected to make up a quarter of the UK workforce (Make UK), bringing with them new ideas, a fresh outlook, and a whole new way of thinking. This opens the door for businesses to grow, diversify and shape the future by welcoming this generation through apprenticeships and early-career roles. But it’s not just about what GENZ can offer — it is also about how employers can support them to thrive.

A generation with tech saviness at the heart

Born 1997 - 2012, GENZ have grown up surrounded by tech. From AI and automation to social media algorithms and emerging digital platforms. For many, these tools make up their day to day lives and they know how to use them to their advantage - this isn’t to cut corners, it’s about working smarter- and who doesn’t want to do that? With this know-how, they can often find creative ways to streamline processes, introduce new platforms, and make work more efficient.

However, their strengths are much more than digital fluency. Having grown up in a rapidly changing world, GENZ are quick learners who thrive on new challenges and grasp opportunities to develop their skills and progress. With clear communication and regular feedback, they can bring fresh energy and innovation to the workplace.

Purpose matters

It is clear to see that this generation means business. With a strong moral compass, they are looking for work that aligns with their values and makes a difference to what they believe in. Whether it’s sustainability, diversity, or innovation, they’re drawn to roles that offer purpose and that brings with it employees who are motivated and passionate about what they do.

What employers can do to support GENZ

For businesses looking to take the next step in offering apprenticeships - or those keen to refresh their apprenticeship programs- it is essential to understand how to support this generation in thriving at work. The small things do matter, (as well as the big!) and a little can go a long way - so how can businesses help this generation succeed?

Refresh processes with their input. GENZ are tech-savvy, so involving them in improving digital tools, streamlining workflows, or even using social media to support conversations within internal teams can help prompt innovation.

Communication matters. Remember, this may be their first experience in a workplace environment and first memories often stick around. Be transparent, provide feedback, have regular check-ins and help them navigate progression and development opportunities, as these will all make a difference to how they thrive in their role.

Provide them with opportunities. Consider mentorship programs, shadowing opportunities, and idea-sharing sessions to help them feel valued and supported.

Focus on wellbeing and inclusivity. A strong wellbeing offer, easy-to-access resources, and an inclusive workplace culture go a long way. GENZ values environments where different perspectives are respected and mental health is taken seriously.

It is all about balance. This generation knows what they want and with a focus on mental health rightly more prominent than ever, they place a high value on work-life balance. Employers who offer flexible ways of working will likely attract this cohort who are keen for healthy work habits.

The future is bright with GENZ

It is without a doubt that GENZ are a generation to watch. As we see more of this generation in the workforce, it is about embracing these fresh ideas and tapping into a generation that’s ready to get stuck in.

If you are keen to roll out an apprenticeship/Early Career schemes into your business, or are looking at how you can refresh your current offer then please get in touch with our team for a free 45 minute Early Careers Consultation : [email protected], 07985357386 or visit: https://therighttrackconsultancy.com/