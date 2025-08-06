Gen Phoenix and Axil celebrate two years of sustainable innovation and environmental stewardship

Gen Phoenix, a global leader in sustainable materials, marks two years of partnership with Corby based Axil — driving improved environmental performance through smarter waste management.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 2007, Gen Phoenix has successfully rescued over 10,000 tonnes of leather waste from landfills, pioneering the development of premium circular materials that redefine environmental stewardship in the industry. The partnership's aligned objectives focus on protecting our planet by transforming waste into valuable resources and giving new life to old materials.

Key Achievements:

Zero Waste to Landfill: Maintaining this commitment since 2016.

Up to 86% Less Carbon Footprint: Compared to traditional leather production.

95% Water Recycling: Ensuring responsible resource use.

100% Renewable Electricity: Powering operations sustainably.

Up to 77% Recycled Content: Incorporating recycled leather fibre.

The company has advanced its waste management practices at its Peterborough sites, significantly reducing carbon footprint.

Innovative Solutions for a Sustainable Future

The company has further advanced its waste management practices at its Peterborough sites, significantly reducing its carbon footprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Axil supports Gen Phoenix's sustainability goals through comprehensive waste management services, including state-of-the-art recycling and resource recovery. This collaboration has resulted in durable materials for various applications and prestigious brands, with their upcycled leather meeting high sustainability standards and setting new benchmarks for quality and durability.

Eleather, an innovative and much coveted premium product, is now used in over 1 million pairs of shoes and is featured on 1.5 million bus seats, 50,000+ airport terminal seats, and 500,000+ train seats. With over 250 airlines and 1 in 5 aircraft globally using ELeather, and materials covering more than 4 million seat covers, Gen Phoenix continues to set the standard in sustainable solutions.

Axil deliver smart waste solutions that cut costs and support sustainability targets — practical impact today.

Axil Contract Manager, Lee O’Brien: “The last two years have been very interesting. There has been a great working relationship as we endeavour to actively re-engineer and maximise resources, creating practical solutions today to support environmental objectives and reduce costs.”

Aligned with their vision to lead in sustainability, Gen Phoenix and Axil continue to push boundaries, offering practical solutions that resonate with some of the world’s most iconic brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the collaboration, both companies are enthusiastic about future possibilities. Together, they are reshaping industry practices, demonstrating that sustainable innovation isn't just a commitment but a practical solution for today's challenges and tomorrow's aspirations.

Please connect with us on LinkedIn