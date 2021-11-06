Fungi feast as gourmet mushroom shop opens in Wellingborough

Dom with yellow and pink oyster mushrooms

A shop which grows its own gourmet mushrooms on-site has opened its doors in Wellingborough.

Shoots & Spores in Nene Court opened to the public on October 14 and is the first shop of its kind in Northamptonshire.

They grow many different types of Oyster mushrooms alongside other unusual varieties such as Lion's Mane at the shop, which features a viewing window allowing visitors to see the mushrooms growing and being harvested.

Dom outside the shop

Founded by owner Dom Gara in 2020, Shoots & Spores have been offering a limited home delivery service to customers and decided to expand into a new premises to meet the growing demand for their unusual mushrooms.

Currently only supplying directly to customers, Shoots & Spores will soon be looking for restaurant partners in the Northamptonshire area.

Dom said: “There has been a huge interest in these amazing ingredients and many studies are ongoing into the possible health benefits.

"Mushrooms are very delicate and have a short shelf life, so we know our customers appreciate the quality they receive when buying from Shoots & Spores.

The grow room.

"We have had fantastic feedback so far, visitors are impressed with the produce and also enjoy the experience of seeing the growing room.”