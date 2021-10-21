Full list of winners at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards 2021

Smiles all around from the team at Weetabix with Rachel Mallows MBE DL.

The Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards celebrated the successes and achievements of hundreds of Northamptonshire based food and drink businesses and individuals excelling in culinary excellence at the Royal and Derngate in Northampton last night (October 20).

There were 350 attendees at the event where 67 finalists in 13 award categories were championed, with most of the category results being revealed on the evening.

Awards director, Rachel Mallows MBE DL, said: “The Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards is unique in the fact that not only do we celebrate achievement at the awards evening, we provide long-lasting support with individual mentoring, business support and training, marketing and promotion as well as entrance into the Great Taste Awards for our Gold product and drink winners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards ceremony at the Royal & Derngate theatre in Northampton.

"In our thirteenth year, we received hundreds of applications in 13 categories, from a diverse range of ambitious and driven individuals who make up the fabric of Northamptonshire’s food and drink sector.”

The awards are generously supported and sponsored by major food and drinks businesses based in the county including headline sponsor, Weetabix.

Group HR and IT director from Weetabix, Stuart Branch, said: "What an incredible evening celebrating such inspirational and forward-thinking people and businesses, who make up the Northamptonshire Food and Drink scene.

"As a business based within the county, we are immensely proud to support the awards process with year-long backing to ensure that those who are declared finalist or winners in each category, receive the recognition they deserve as well as mentoring and guidance.”

TV Broadcaster Helen Fospero with John Evans and Tom Warner.

Catering development controller at Booker, Nathan Portess, added: “The Booker Young Chef of the Year competition showcases the very best talent that Northamptonshire’s young people working in the hospitality and catering industry has to offer.

"At Booker, we are committed to helping Chefs across the county by improving choice, price and service for them and we are delighted to support the 2021/2022 Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards.

"Congratulations to all the finalists and especially Ellie Galloway as the overall award winner in the Booker Young Chef of the year category and The Falcon at Castle Ashby and The Pig and Waffle at Grafton Underwood as the Gold winners in the Booker Dining Venue of the Year category.”

Hosting the evening was TV broadcaster Helen Fospero.

Helen said: “I’m bowled over by the skill, talent and teamwork showcased tonight by finalists and award winners. It’s my first visit to Northampton and I’ll certainly be returning more often to sample the quality produce the county has to offer.

"It’s incredible to see so many young people being encouraged to learn chef skills and forge a career in the food and drinks sector too."

The winners in the 13 categories are as follows:

Artisan Local Drink of the Year

GOLD: Steam Ale - Towcester Mill Brewery

SILVER: Old Silson Gin - Wharf Distillery

BRONZE: Infusion Set - Jelley’s Vodka with Tea Lab

BRONZE: Black Cherry and Vanilla Rum - New Town

BRONZE: Solar Star - Phipps NBC

BRONZ: Pilsner - Silverstone Brewery

Artisan Local Product of the Year (Sponsored by Heygates)

GOLD: Blueberry Jam - Friars Farm

GOLD: Jeyes’s Northamptonshire Sauce - Jeyes of Earls Barton

SILVER: Salted Caramel Ice Cream - Ganders Goat

SILVER: Northamptonshire Blue - Hamm Tun Fine Foods

BRONZE: Mango Caramel Popcorn - What’s Poppin’

BRONZE: Picklish - Bite Me Spices

Artisan Local Vegetarian/Vegan Product of the Year (Sponsored by Daily Bread)

GOLD: Pecan, Pumpkin and Cranberry Cake - Sophisticake Creations

SILVER: Little Bertie - Hamm Tun Fine Foods

SILVER: Vegan Sausage Roll - Whittlebury Bakery

BRONZE: Mushroom Biriyani - Bite Me Spices

BRONZE: Chilli Jam - Friars Farm

Booker Dining Venue of the Year (Sponsored by Booker)

GOLD: The Falcon at Castle Ashby

GOLD: The Pig and Waffle, Grafton Underwood

SILVER: Murray’s at Whittlebury

SILVER: The Palmichael Restaurant, Burton Latimer

SILVER: The Red Lion, Cranford

BRONZE: The Folly Inn, Towcester

BRONZE: The Tollemache Arms, Harrington

Booker Young Chef of the Year (Sponsored by Booker)

GOLD: Ellie Galloway of The Church Restaurant, Northampton

SILVER: David Smith of The Palmichael Restaurant, Burton Latimer

BRONZE: Louis Smith of Boboli Restaurant, Kibworth Harcourt

BRONZE: Shawn Monk of The Falcon, Fotheringhay

Chef of the Year (Sponsored by Dawn Farms)

GOLD: Zak Perrin of The Falcon, Fotheringhay

SILVER: Jim Millar of Willow and Brook, Apethorpe

SILVER: Bart Polinski of The Orangery, Delapre Abbey

BRONZE: Michael O’Gorman of Side Order Catering, Wellingborough

Independent Café/Tearoom of the Year (Sponsored by Whitco)

GOLD: Ten Hands Cafe Bar, Towcester

SILVER: The Apothocoffee Shop, Earls Barton

SILVER: The Good Loaf, Northampton

SILVER: The Grain Store Coffeehouse, Woodford

BRONZE: New Lodge Farm, Bulwick

BRONZE: The Watermill Tearooms, Ringstead

Food and Drink College Student of the Year (Sponsored by The Mallows Company)

GOLD with DISTINCTION: Emma McGlamery (Moulton College)

GOLD: Phoebe Gluyas (Moulton College)

SILVER: Dan James (Northampton College)

SILVER: Susanna Pack (Moulton College)

BRONZE: Lewis Gurney (Tresham College)

F&B Achiever of the Year (Sponsored by Howes Percival)

GOLD: Matt Fountain of Bewiched Coffee

GOLD: Laurence Conisbee of Wharf Distillery

SILVER: Steve Reid of Friars Farm

BRONZE: Greta McDonald of Sweet Lounge

BRONZE: Jeeva Sanmugam of Classic Cuisine

Local Food Hero of the Year (Sponsored by Moulton College)

GOLD: The Old Swan, Earls Barton

GOLD: Northampton Siri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara

SILVER: The Old White Hart, Far Cotton

SILVER: Northampton Hope Centre

One to Watch (Sponsored by Whitworth Bros Ltd.)

GOLD: Yum Chop Foods, Towcester

GOLD: Explore Chocolate, Finedon

SILVER: Vicky’s Kitchen, Northampton

BRONZE: Roman Way Brewery, Weedon

BRONZE: Brothers Pub Co, Northampton

Weetabix Sustainability Award (Sponsored by Weetabix)

GOLD: Blue Skies, Pitsford

GOLD: Re, Flore

SILVER: Syan Farms, Horton

BRONZE: Sol Laug Haven, Moulton

BRONZE: Applegate Organics, Northampton

BRONZE: The Food Library, Northampton

World Cuisine Restaurant of the Year (Sponsored by British Pepper & Spice)

GOLD: Saffron, Northampton

SILVER: June Plum, Wellingborough

BRONZE: The Exotic Dining, Kettering

BRONZE: Tamarind, Northampton

Winner of the Booker Young Chef of the Year, Ellie Galloway, said: “It’s the first year I’ve taken part in the competition and I never expected to get this far. I’m so grateful for the award which I know will provide me with amazing opportunities as I progress in my career."

Meanwhile, Lindsey Singh of Re in Flore - who won the Weetabix Sustainability Award - added: “Having moved back to the UK from India I was shocked at the amount of food waste produced in the UK.

"We have created a shop in the village, rather than a village shop, where our customers value the quality produce we have on offer and can buy exactly what they need without the plastic or excess quantities. This award is like a big warm hug; it is heartfelt and it really matters."

Zak Perrin of the Falcon at Fotheringhay was bursting with pride at his gold award win. He said: “I’m blown away to have won the Gold Award in the Chef of the Year competition.

"I was up against some serious talent from chefs across the county, it was a tough competition and I’ll be celebrating with my team for some considerable time. The Award will take pride of place on the bar at the Falcon."

Food and Drink College Student of the Year silver winner, Susanna Pack from Moulton College, continued: "It’s amazing to be recognized for the skills I have learnt whilst at college. I’m in my final year of a catering course and my passion is for cake decorating, which I hope to develop in the future."

On the menu for the evening, guests enjoyed Northamptonshire produce including Hamm Tun Fine Foods’ Cobblers Nibble within the Cheese Souffle, Bookers Blackgate Signature Sirloin, Warners Rhubarb Gin and Ginger Cheesecake with a Weetabix granola base, followed by Pecan, Cranberry and Pumpkin Cupcakes from Sophisticake Creations.

For more information on the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards 2021/22, visit www.northamptonshirefoodanddrink.co.uk or call Rachel Mallows on 01933 664437 or email [email protected]