Frozen food distributor Central Foods retains slot in top 50 Northamptonshire businesses

Frozen food distributor Central Foods has once again been named in the top 100 businesses in Northamptonshire, taking a position in the top 50 for the second year running.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Compiled by accountants Grant Thornton, law firm Howes Percival, and business news publisher All Things Business, the Northamptonshire Limited list ranks the performance of 100 private businesses in the county.

MD of Central Foods Oli Sampson said: “It is great news that Central Foods has once again been ranked in not only the top 100 businesses in Northamptonshire but has retained a position in the top 50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This report makes fascinating reading and reveals that the companies ranked in Northamptonshire Limited 2024 have a combined turnover of £10bn, which is up 16% on the previous year.

Left to right, Oli Sampson MD of Central Foods, and Geoff Buchanan, director of Autumn Food Holdings

“As one of the country’s leading frozen food distributors to the food service sector, Central Foods is really proud to have been included and showcased as part of this report.”

Now in its twelfth year, the report reviews the county’s largest privately owned companies, based on turnover.

Central Foods, based at Collingtree, was ranked at number 49 in the Northamptonshire Limited 2024 report, based on turnover, and 43rd in terms of the most profitable. The company was first included in the top 100 list in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central Foods is one of the UK’s leading frozen food distributors, offering a range of sweet and savoury products to the food service industry. The company currently sells to over 200 independent wholesalers, as well as larger national and regional wholesalers.

Based in Northamptonshire, Central Foods is proud to be a catering partner across the whole food service sector, supplying to hotels, restaurants, bars, universities, schools, pubs, care homes, garden centres, leisure outlets and more. For more information visit www.centralfoods.co.uk