From winner to sponsor: Northamptonshire consultancy's rapid growth story

A remarkable full-circle moment is unfolding in the local business community as the winner of the 2024 Northamptonshire NNBN Micro Business of the Year award returns as the category's sponsor for 2025.

Kate Coulson's HR consultancy, Ena HR & Training, has announced its sponsorship of the very award category it won just last year – a decision that represents both business success and a commitment to supporting fellow entrepreneurs on their own growth journeys.

"It's such a privilege to be able to give back this year and sponsor the award we won last year," said Kate, Founder and Director of Ena HR & Training. "What makes this even more special is that our continued growth means we've actually outgrown the micro business category – it's very exciting.”

The company's evolution from a solo venture to a small and growing team reflects the strong demand for expert HR guidance in the region and across the UK. Kate's vision of expanding services to include leadership and management training programs has attracted a wider client base and established the firm as a trusted partner for businesses navigating complex HR challenges.

Kate Coulson (right) with colleague Caroline

The Micro Business of the Year category supports Northamptonshire's small business community – entrepreneurs who manage their turnover, growth, marketing, accounting, supply chains, and family life often single-handedly. Judges evaluate entries based on financial growth and future potential, entrepreneurial skills, and distinctive marketing approaches that help businesses stand out from competitors.

For Kate, the sponsorship represents more than just business success – it's about paying it forward to fellow entrepreneurs facing similar challenges. "Setting up my own business whilst raising a young family and realising its success is a pinch-me moment," she explained. "It's wonderful to be able to champion other local business owners who are doing the same."

Founded just two years ago in 2022, Ena HR & Training has achieved remarkable success under Kate's leadership, with consistent year-on-year growth in both turnover and profits. In 2023, the firm won the Best New Business title at the Northamptonshire Business Awards, and was also shortlisted as a finalist in the HR Consultancy of the Year category at the prestigious Personnel Today Awards 2024 – a national recognition that celebrates top-tier achievements in HR across the United Kingdom.

Jessica Pilkington of Pilkington Communications, one of the awards' headline sponsors, praised the move: "What a fantastic gesture from Kate and the Ena HR & Training team. It takes a special kind of business leader to give back in this way, and it really showcases what makes our local business community so strong. Ena HR & Training is such a fabulous local company, and we're delighted they'll be part of celebrating the next generation of micro business success stories. We look forward to seeing Kate on the night!"

The 2025 Northamptonshire NNBN Business Awards will celebrate the innovation, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit that drives the county's thriving business community forward.