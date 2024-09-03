Fresh start planned for local hotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Best Western Rockingham Forest Hotel looks set for major investment, with plans to build a flagship hotel for the town; boosting the local economy through tourism and the creation of new jobs. Once the jewel in Corby’s crown, the Best Western Rockingham Forest Hotel has been purchased by Avidity Hotels. A partnership set up by brothers Daniel and Antony Woodcock, sons of legendary hotelier Louis Woodcock, founder of BDL Management, and local entrepreneurs and property developers Mulberry Commercial Property, the experienced team behind many of Corby’s regeneration projects.

Prior to Avidity Hotels taking ownership, the hotel has experienced many challenges. Previous owners have attempted to use the hotel as a refuge for asylum seekers, before this was blocked due to local opposition. The previous hurdles have inspired the ambitious new owners to re-establish the hotel, rekindling its reputation as the go-to hotel in the area; contributing to making Corby a ‘go-to’ destination.

“Once upon a time, the hotel was ‘the’ place for special occasions such as weddings, sporting events and festive celebrations, and we have exciting plans to return it to this golden time,” said Allen Tew, Head of Sales.

The location of the hotel is ideal for both families and working professionals. Situated just over one mile from the hotel is Corby Leisure Centre, known for its fun family swim sessions, Hector’s Pizza, and the Savoy cinema. Surrounded by fantastic amenities and its proximity to major road and rail networks, there is ambition for the hotel to become the central hub for the town.

Rockingham Forest Hotel

With investment into the property expected to exceed £3.5 million, initial plans are already underway to update, extend and modernise the 86 en-suite bedroomed hotel. There will also be significant investment into the public areas and meeting spaces, including the hotels banqueting hall, which can accommodate up to 500 guests – creating an ideal space for corporate and private functions. Work on the hotel, which also includes the Shine hair salon and beauty rooms, will begin in September 2024 and is expected to last 12 months.

The new owners already own and operate the award-winning Holiday Express in Kettering, and group general manager, Marie Nickerson, will be overseeing both hotels.

“It is a real privilege to be taking over this hotel, having worked alongside it for many years,” she said.“ We are incredibly lucky to be retaining the existing team, which is a real asset, and together we are focussed on a new and successful future for the hotel. There is so much potential, and everyone is excited to watch the new owner’s exciting plans become a reality.”

She praised Avidity Hotels for their vision and investment in the Holiday Inn Express Kettering, saying: “Their commitment and investment to ensuring the hotel not only keeps up with the market but exceeds customer expectations has led to fantastic results, and we fully expect to be able to deliver the same with Rockingham Forest Hotel.”

The hotel will remain open during the refurbishment and Marie and her team are already recruiting for several key roles.