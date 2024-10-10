Fresh new look for H Samuel Northampton and Weston Favell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new look H Samuel Northampton and H Samuel Weston Favell, designed with local shoppers in mind, have opened their doors following a refurbishment.

Customers are welcomed into a bright and modern interior, with a host of new features to improve and enhance their shopping experience.

Every aspect of the refurbishments have been thoughtfully designed with Northampton and Weston Favell’s shoppers in mind.

“We wanted our customers to feel right at home from the moment they enter our store,” said Northampton store manager, Louise Rowell.

“We’re here to help them celebrate the special moments in their lives and we’re also a destination for fashion lovers to discover the latest jewellery looks and trends so we really wanted to bring this to life in our store,” she added.

“Amongst the fresh, bright and modern interior/exterior, we have a new Perfect Piercing Studio where customers can style their own look from our extensive earring collection. We’re also introducing a design consultation area, where customers can add a personal touch to their jewellery with engraving; customise their own one-of-a-kind perfect piece by selecting their stone, cut, setting and budget or bring to life their design vision and create their own unique, bespoke piece,” explained Weston Favell store manager, Alison O’Neal.

“We’re really excited and hope our customers, will love our makeover,” said Alison.

H Samuel Northampton and Weston Favell are part of a multimillion-pound store investment programme by parent company Signet Jewelers UK and Ireland. A total of 41 H Samuel stores and 14 Ernest Jones stores across the UK are being refurbished.

“This significant investment underscores our dedication to local high streets and shopping centres across the country. We believe that a vibrant retail sector is a vital part of a thriving community and we hope our refurbished stores will be warmly welcomed by local shoppers,” said Neil Old, Managing Director Signet Jewelers UK and Ireland.

H Samuel Northampton: 8, Grosvenor Centre, 10 Wood St NN1 2ED

H Samuel Weston Favell: Unit 21, Weston Favell Shopping Centre NN3 8JZ