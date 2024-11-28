Free webinar offers vital tips for the year ahead

Businesses looking for guidance on how to navigate upcoming changes in the HR landscape in 2025 should sign up for a free webinar from award-winning people experts HR Solutions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kettering-based consultancy will host the impactful online seminar, 2025 – The HR Year Ahead, on Thursday, December 12, at 10am.

Using insights from HR Solutions’ recently published white paper “Strategic HR thinking for 2024: Aligning People and Business Strategy”, the webinar will delve into the latest HR trends and best practice that should be the key focus for every SME business owner and HR practitioner in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The session will explore forthcoming employment legislation changes, the importance of strategic planning, effective people strategy and how data analytics can influence decisions.

HR Solutions host 2025 – The HR Year Ahead, on Thursday, 12th December, at 10am.

There will also be guidance on how to ensure regulatory compliance, understanding more about asynchronous working and adopting artificial intelligence to streamline people practices.

HR Solutions Operations Director Sue Watson said: “As we wrap up 2024, it is a perfect time to reflect and plan for the year ahead.

“With significant employment law developments on the horizon, now is the time to consider how HR must evolve to be ready to protect businesses in 2025 and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ensuring you have the right plans in place for how to respond to these changes will be vital to ensure the right structure, resource and skills to support the delivery of business goals and objectives.

“If you are a business leader with responsibility for human resource management, or a HR practitioner, this free event is not one you want to miss.”

To register for the webinar, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7315926510417336158