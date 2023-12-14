An award-winning local HR consultancy has launched a brand-new series of impactful, free, webinars to provide much-needed support to business owners.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The online seminars, hosted by Kettering based HR Solutions and running between now and April, cover key business topics such as employment contracts, apprenticeships and long-term sickness.

The first of the series will be held on 14th December and looks at the employment developments that we are likely to see in 2024. Hundreds of businesses have already signed up for The HR Year Ahead: The Key Trends to Watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as new employment legislation, the session will also include staff planning, employee retention, recruitment and positioning the employer brand.

Greg Guilford, CEO, HR Solutions

Next up, on 11th January is Apprenticeships: A Solution to Your Recruitment Challenges, which focuses on the benefits of apprenticeships in detail and how they can help business owners to address current recruitment challenges.

These are followed by Menopause in the Workplace on 30th January, Tools for Effective Performance Management on 15th February and Supporting Long-Term Sickness on 9th March. An additional virtual employment law seminar will run at the end of March to give businesses insight into the changes afoot and how they could be impacted.

HR Solutions put together the webinar programme based upon the results of its annual SME Business Survey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey identifies the issues currently being tackled by SMEs across the country and the forward-thinking firm then create a webinar schedule with topics picked specifically to help address those challenges.

During 2023, this has included seminars on the cost-of-living crisis, employee retention, employment law bills, EU reform, the four-day working week and artificial intelligence.

Chief executive of HR Solutions, Greg Guilford, said: “Our expert team deliver these free webinars on a monthly basis to provide tips and guidance on the latest developments in HR and health and safety.

“We are proud to offer this invaluable service with expert knowledge and advice on topical issues completely free of charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All our webinars are recorded and published in our HR Videos and Webinars Archive which means that if you can’t make it on the day, you can catch up at a time convenient to you and not miss out.

The latest SME Business Survey is now live for businesses to share their experiences.

Greg added: “The more people that we can encourage to complete the survey, the better understanding we have on what support SMEs need right now and this will help us to provide the right resources in 2024 to help businesses to succeed. Please do get involved and help us to help you.”

To access the webinars, visit https://www.hrsolutions-uk.com/upcoming-webinars/