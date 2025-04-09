Franklins £50 Challenge hits halfway mark with £17,000 raised for local charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Franklins £50 Challenge is off to a promising start, with the halfway point now reached in this year’s campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teams across Milton Keynes, Northampton, and the surrounding areas have already raised nearly £17,000 (excluding gift aid) for 12 local charities, with an ambitious target of £50,000 to be reached by the end of the campaign.

The £50 Challenge sees teams from local businesses receive £50 seed funding from Franklins Solicitors LLP, with three months to turn the £50 into as much as possible for their chosen charity. The 12 charity partners for 2025 are: The Arthur Ellis Menal Health Foundation, Al’s Pals, Willen Hospice, The Lewis Foundation, Cynthia Spencer Hospice, The Air Ambulance Service, Rainbows Hospice, Shay’s Smiles, Milton Keynes University Hospital, YMCA, Age UK Milton Keynes and The Northampton Hope Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the challenge kicked off in February, 60 teams have been getting creative with their fundraising activities, which include everything from disco bingo nights and raffles, to head shaving, samosa making, sponsored silence, bake sales, car boot sales, quizzes, and even table tennis tournaments.

The Kirkby Diamond team from the Franklins £50 Challenge pose with Karen Hughes from The Air Ambulance Service. From left to right: Jacob Holmes, Paul Quy, Karen Hughes, Paul Hazell, Steve Cable.

The total raised is set to increase significantly before the campaign closes on May 23rd. There is plenty more excitement to come, with a range of fundraising activities planned for the second half of the campaign, including football tournaments, marathon running, a Three Peaks Challenge, and even a skydive!

Jacob Holmes from Kirkby Diamond, who shaved his head to raise money for The Air Ambulance Service, shared the team’s experience of participating in the campaign:

“Kirkby Diamond has had such a great time partaking in the Franklins £50 Challenge. The shaving and waxing was definitely a memorable moment for us all, and it’s been amazing to see how passionate everyone is about raising money for these incredible local causes. Kirkby Diamond is proud to be part of something that’s making such a difference to the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrea Smith, Equity Partner at Franklins Solicitors, expressed pride in the teams’ achievements so far and excitement about the upcoming fundraising events:

The Franklins £50 Challenge 2025 finishes on 2rd May 2025.

“We’re incredibly proud of the dedication and creativity demonstrated by the teams involved in the Franklins £50 Challenge. To have already raised nearly £17,000 at the halfway point is an outstanding achievement, and we know there’s much more to come. We’re looking forward to seeing what the remaining weeks bring as more events and activities take place to support these wonderful local charities.”

The Franklins £50 Challenge aims to raise at least £50,000 for charity by the end of May. To learn more about the campaign, visit www.franklins50.co.uk .