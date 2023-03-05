Frankie's dream comes trues as she opens Kettering aesthetics business

The grand opening of the business was last month

A former hospital worker says her dream has come true after she opened her own aesthetics business in Kettering.

Frankie Marques previously worked as a healthcare assistant at KGH and Bedford Hospital before leaving the job because of her anxiety.

She started taking aesthetics courses and worked from her home – and now she’s moved into her own studio having opened Frankie’s Aesthetics in Rutland Street.

Frankie Marques

The 32-year-old said: "It's always been a dream to have my own business.

"Helping others is always something I have wanted to do and healthcare was one thing but being able to make it a bit more of a personal touch is even better.

"To be able to work for myself and have that flexibility is brilliant."

Frankie, who used to live in Kettering but now lives in Rushden, said she’s had a good response since opening last month.

The business, which is open from Tuesday to Saturday, offers treatments including anti-wrinkle injections, fat dissolving, luxury facials and vitamin B12 injections.

Frankie added: "I want to help people in a different way.

"There's a lot about body positivity at the minute and I want to make people feel good about themselves."