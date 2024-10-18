Forty jobs created as Corby's new town centre B&M prepares for opening

Corby's new B&M store. Image: National World

Corby’s new town centre discount store is set to create 40 jobs.

The B&M store will open at 8am on Halloween in the former Wilko unit in Queens Square.

The company has now revealed further details about the shop, which is loved for its low-cost accessories, toys, gifts, DIY items, homewares, electricals and essential food.

It will create 40 jobs in the huge 28,759sqft unit which is undergoing a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme

New colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity that they thought deserved some VIP treatment.

They chose the team from Corby Foodbank to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

Corby Foodbank is a Trussell Trust Foodbank established in 2012, which aims at helping the community during the cost-of-living crisis. They do this by providing three-day emergency food supplies to those who need their support. Last year, they provided 3,518 emergency food parcels to local people and families.

The new store manager from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”

“Corby Foodbank really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”

The company is still advertising for some roles at the new store. You can apply here.