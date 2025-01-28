Former Wellingborough school friends turned business owners celebrate 20 years of digital success in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From school friends from Wellingborough School to successful business partners – two Northamptonshire sporting heroes are this year celebrating 20 years of digital growth and success.

Joe Zielinski and Paul Coverdale are co-owners and co-directors of Northamptonshire based Zinc Digital, a digital marketing company now celebrating its 20th birthday.

Zinc Digital, whose headquarters are in the village of Little Houghton, has hundreds of clients across Northamptonshire, the UK and further afield and an expanding team committed to launching state of the art websites, creating bespoke software and supporting companies to embrace all things digital to grow and expand.

Joe, a gymnast for 15 years and winner of three national golds prior to launching Zinc Digital, along with former professional cricketer Paul - who used to play for Northants County Cricket Club - are celebrating two decades in business by throwing a spotlight on their clients and launching a series of Digital Marketing Resources to help fellow businesses grow.

Paul (left) with Joe

Joe said: “Over the years, we’ve navigated an ever-changing digital landscape, embraced new technologies, and remained committed to providing an exceptional service to our clients. This birthday celebration is not only a moment to reflect on our journey but also an opportunity to thank our clients, partners, and dedicated team who have been key to our success.”

Today Zinc Digital boasts a team of 20 and a turnover of over £1.3 million.

Paul added: “We work with organisations worldwide and are particularly proud to be working with and supporting so many Northamptonshire based organisations. The talent and innovation here in our local community is incredible, so we want to mark our milestone birthday by sharing our successes and showcasing the exceptional work and growth of our local clients. Over the next 12 months we will be throwing a spotlight on many of our amazing clients, all of whom have embraced the digital world to facilitate their growth and success. We can’t wait to share these stories – from well-known international brands to lesser-known local success stories – keep an eye on our website.”