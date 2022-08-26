Former Wellingborough coffee shop could be turned into bookies

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Costa Coffee unit could become a Betfred

A town centre unit which used to be Costa Coffee could soon be turned into a bookmakers.

Done Brothers (Cash Bettings) Ltd has applied for a change of use for 37, Market Street in Wellingborough town centre from coffee shop to betting shop (sui generis use class).

If the plans are approved for the empty unit, which used to be Costa Coffee until it closed in 2021, it would become a Betfred.

Documents submitted as part of the application state: “Betfred already operate two bookmakers in Wellingborough at 3a Cambridge Street and 73 Cannon Street.

"The existing stores would be closed and amalgamated, as such, Betfred require a larger premises to meet demand from the two shops to be closed.

"The proposal therefore seeks a relocation of Betfred’s existing bookmaker businesses within Wellingborough and would not result in an overall reduction in bookmakers’ business within the town centre.”

If the plans gets the go-ahead, the applicant says the existing Betfred units will be marketed to accommodate a new tenant.

The applicant believes the proposal would be a good use of the former coffee shop, saying: “By bringing a vacant unit back into active use, this supports the local economy including job retention, it meets a social role by retaining a betting shop service for residents and also it meets an environmental role by providing an active shop frontage.”

And the planning documentation goes on to say: “As it stands, the unit does not contribute positively to the town centre.

"The proposed change of use would bring a vacant unit back into active use to support the vitality and viability of the town centre and strengthen its offering of shops and services.”

Betfred says it strives to deliver ‘fun and friendly’ betting and gaming to all its customers.

It says they are committed to providing customers with a ‘fair, safe and socially responsible service’ and that responsible gambling and player protection is top of its agenda.