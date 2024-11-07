Florist helping to drive forward UK Net Zero aims thanks to funding boost

Ahead of COP 29 next week, a local business in Worcestershire has taken measures to make sure it is one of the small businesses helping to drive progress in the UK’s journey to Net Zero.

Small businesses are crucial in the journey to achieving Net Zero goals, proving to be an opportunity to implement changes and innovation from the ground up.

Bloomery serves as an inspiration for existing or aspiring business owners, of any age and at any stage of their sustainability journey.

Bloomery specialises in natural British garden flowers and offers floral designs for events, weddings and various special occasions. The business, based in Broadway, also hosts a selection of fun, relaxing workshops at the studio in the Cotswolds, including seasonal wreath-making, dried flower bouquets and terrariums.

Allyson Martin, founder of Bloomery

Allyson Martin, the founder of Bloomery, believes in working with the environment and doesn't use non-biodegradable oasis-type floral foam, which can’t be composted or recycled, in her designs. Her business looks to support local growers wherever possible to help the local economy and cut down on carbon emissions.

She left full-time employment in 2019 to focus on launching the business and in the same year took out a £25,000 Start Up Loan. This was used to completely renovate her studio space, purchase stock and increase the business’s digital presence such as creating a website.

Allyson Martin, Founder of Bloomery, said: “The finance from the Start Up Loans programme was a huge lifeline in helping to launch Bloomery as a sustainably-focused brand, while also giving me immense peace of mind through my early years during the global pandemic.

“When I started the business, I looked at several ways that I could be more sustainable and one of my initial ideas was to stay away from commonly used cellophane to wrap bouquets, and instead use recycled paper that protects the blooms in the same way, but while also being biodegradable.

“I often also supply bouquets in a glass vase for the recipient to reuse again in the future. Looking forward, I’d also love one day to have my own small plot to grow flowers and run pick-your-own flower events alongside our fun, relaxing workshops.”

Richard Bearman, Managing Director, Small Business Lending at the British Business Bank commented: “It is our firm belief that by providing access to financing, we are not only fostering innovation but also empowering individuals to create sustainable enterprises that contribute positively to our economy and society.

“Bloomery exemplifies our commitment. Allyson has now established a thriving, eco-conscious business, demonstrating the transformative impact of the Start Up Loans programme. We hope her story serves as inspiration to other small business owners.”

Smaller businesses can find a wealth of independent and impartial information to support their transition to net zero via the British Business Bank’s Finance Hub.