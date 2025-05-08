Five years of employee ownership with national recognition and local impact

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shaw healthcare, one of the UK’s leading health and social care providers, is proudly marking five years as an employee-owned business a milestone that has transformed how care is delivered across its 60+ homes nationwide, including in multiple homes in the Northamptonshire area.

Since becoming employee-owned in May 2020, Shaw has placed over 3,300 employees at the heart of its business — leading to improved morale, better care outcomes, and national recognition.

In 2024, Shaw was named Employee Owned Business of the Year in acknowledgment of its commitment to staff-led culture and quality service.

Chief Executive Russell Brown commented: “Employee ownership has made a huge difference. We’ve seen stronger communication, greater accountability, and a real sense of pride in what we do. That culture directly impacts the people we care for — and that’s what matters most.

“Winning the EOT Business of the Year award last year was the icing on the cake. It was fantastic recognition of the hard work, care and dedication shown by every single employee over the past five years and I would like to personally thank them for helping Shaw to continue to deliver the quality of care that we would expect for our own loved ones.”

Shaw reinvests its profits into increased salaries, profit share bonuses, improving our care environments and technology — a model that not only supports workforce retention, but also delivers long-term value to local communities. It is now the largest employee-owned healthcare provider and the third largest employee-owned business in the UK.

Shaw continues to promote person-centred care and staff empowerment, and is now seen as a leading example of how the future of social care could look — locally and nationally.