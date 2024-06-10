Five star stand as Scotts marks 60 years at Chelsea Flower Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northamptonshire-based timber building specialists Scotts of Thrapston has been recognised with a five-star award for its stand at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. This year marks 60 years since Scotts first exhibited at the event to showcase its luxury summerhouse collection.

Coveted trade stand awards are presented to exhibitors that demonstrate impressive stand design and presentation. Scotts was proud to be rewarded with the highest accolade of a five-star award for the first time since 2017.

The stand featured four of Scotts’ premium garden buildings with additional models on display in miniature as part of the landscaping. Themes included a midsummer reading nook, a coastal dining experience, and a gentleman’s retreat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Scott, Managing Director of Scotts of Thrapston, said, “We’re delighted to receive this prestigious award from the RHS for our stand at the Chelsea Flower Show and are grateful for the help of our partners Landscape Concepts for their achievement in designing and delivering a beautiful display of plants of flowers.

Scotts five-star stand at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

“We would also like to thank interior designer Diana Irving, founder and creative director of Marblehead Home, who helped to curate our summerhouse collection. Soft furnishings were supplied by our longstanding local partners Inspired Interiors also based in Thrapston. Paving materials were supplied by Arbour Landscape Solutions.

“Being able to showcase our summerhouses at the Chelsea Flower Show has been an important milestone for Scotts over the last 60 years. New for this year, a series of miniature summerhouse models enabled visitors to see all our structures in detail.

“Our new miniature range reflects the expertise, skill and attention to detail that goes into our hand-crafted luxury summerhouses with their classic, timeless designs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heritage brand Scotts which started business over 100 years ago first exhibited at Chelsea in 1964 when the show was attended by members of the Royal Family including HM Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother.