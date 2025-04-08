First Royal Mail locker at a Sainsbury's opens in Desborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Royal Mail and Sainsbury’s have announced a long-term partnership introducing parcel lockers at Sainsbury’s stores across the UK - with the first one open in Desborough.

Sainsbury’s is the first supermarket chain to partner with Royal Mail on its rapidly expanding network of parcel drop-off and collection points.

Royal Mail launched its parcel locker network back in December to meet surging demand for convenient parcel drop-off and collection points and to cater for the growing number of second-hand marketplace sellers.

Royal Mail's lockers, which can already be found in six Sainsbury’s stores across the country with more rolling out soon, offer a hassle-free parcel drop-off service, and soon they will include convenient collection options. With prices starting from just £1.55 online for a small parcel that fits through the letterbox, Royal Mail offers the most affordable rates in the market.

The smart lockers also feature label printing, making the process even more convenient. Customers simply need to pay for postage online and print the label by scanning a QR code at the locker or request a QR code if they are returning a purchase.

The partnership is part of Royal Mail’s widely expanding network of lockers and other drop off and collection points. There are now more than 1,500 lockers and 7,000 Collect+ stores that Royal Mail customers can use, and they can also drop off parcels small enough to fit in any postbox, and use the app to request proof of postage.

Jack Clarkson, Group Strategy and Transformation Director at Royal Mail, said: “Partnering with a retailer with the scale and popularity of Sainsbury’s is great news for our customers and the UK public, who will now have even more ways to drop off and collect their parcels in convenient locations.

“Due to the relentless growth in online shopping and secondhand marketplaces, there is increased demand from our customers for more parcel drop off and collection points. To meet our goal of making sending and receiving parcels as easy as possible, we must considerably expand our network. This is the start of an exciting partnership with Sainsbury’s that will help us to meet that goal at pace.”

Patrick Dunne, Chief Property and Procurement Officer, Sainsbury’s, said:

“At Sainsbury’s we’re always looking for innovative ways to deliver the best value, quality and service for our customers. That’s why we're delighted to be partnering with Royal Mail to offer this fantastic new proposition at our stores. The lockers will be available 7 days a week, giving customers an easy, convenient way to drop off and collect parcels via Royal Mail as they shop.”