First half of the 2023 finalists revealed for Northamptonshire’s ‘most prestigious business awards’

The 2023 finalists have been revealed for Northamptonshire’s “most prestigious business awards”.

Businesses across all sectors and sizes have entered into The SME Northamptonshire Business Awards, and the time has come for them to learn their fate.

There are a total of 81 finalists across 17 award categories, and the winners will be announced at a black-tie event at the Daventry Court Hotel on June 15.

These awards are sought after by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), as it provides a great opportunity to come together and celebrate each other’s successes over the past year.

Almost all businesses winning gold in their category will then go on to compete at the SME National Business Awards 2023, held at Wembley Stadium later this year.

Damian Cummins, the awards director, said: “In these challenging economic conditions, we are delighted to announce a list of determined and hard working finalists that showcase the very best of Northamptonshire’s businesses.”

Here are the first 41 Northamptonshire finalists, who have been recognised for their innovation, achievements and positive impact in the business world:

Starlight Best Enterprising Business:

Cumberland Platforms - an industrial machinery manufacturing company in Kettering.

Pilkington Communications - an award-winning public relations, digital marketing and communications agency in the heart of Northampton.

Support 4 Independence - a care provider that offers community support, supported living and activities to promote independence.

Borneo Martell Turner Coulston Solicitors Best New Business:

Charlie’s Boutique - a beauty salon offering nail, eyelash, brow, massage and waxing treatments in the heart of Daventry.

Ena HR & Training - offers integrated and bespoke HR and training services for businesses, based in Cogenhoe.

Haus of HR - provides HR consulting services for SMEs and start-ups across Northamptonshire and the surrounding counties.

Hunsbury Homes - offers cleaning services across Northamptonshire.

Rose of the Shires Food Company - producer for a number of small businesses in Northampton, including Friars Farm, Northampton Charcuterie Company, and Northampton Cheese Company.

Serenity on Priors - a wellbeing centre offering healing therapies in Weldon.

Silver Cloud Hypnotherapy - a solution focused clinical psychotherapist and hypnotherapist based in Kettering.

Starlight Digital - a company powering digital marketing performance with clients all over the world.

Business Innovation:

Mainstream Careers - provides live project work experience programmes for IT professionals.

Nicab - specialists in appliances and electronics manufacturing, based in Brackley.

Postworks - an online postal company aiming to make post easy by sending it for their clients.

Trapp’d - themed escape rooms and rage rooms at the heart of Northampton town centre.

Web Alliance - a growing software development company, focused on web programmers in Northampton.

Borneo Martell Turner Coulston Solicitors Business of the Year (with less than 50 employees):

CBTax - a leading professional tax consultancy practice operating across the whole of the UK.

Commsave Credit Union - one of the UK’s largest credit unions with more than 34,000 members.

E M Pritt & J D Whitton - provides insurance products and financial advice in Kettering.

Grand Union Narrowboats - offers canal boat hire for holidays on the Grand Union Canal in the heart of the Northamptonshire countryside.

Holly House Residential Home - based in Milton Malsor and provides personalised care services to enhance each resident’s quality of life.

Revive! Auto Innovations Northampton - provides repair services to damage on vehicle paintwork and alloy wheels.

Spheretech - installs and services air conditioning, ventilation and climate control services across Northamptonshire and the surrounding counties.

Grosvenor Leasing Business of the Year (with more than 50 employees):

The ONE Group - specialist recruitment consultants covering accountancy and finance, HR, IT and marketing, amongst others.

Northampton Town Football Club Business Person of the Year:

Fred Ojigbani, Mainstream Careers - provides live project work experience programmes for IT professionals.

Luke Simmons, Cora Homes - builds and enhances safe and sustainable neighbourhoods with infrastructure for the long term.

Martin Steers, NLive Radio - community radio station for Northampton, owned by the University of Northampton.

Nishi Patel, N-Accounting - provides accountancy services for businesses that want to plan, grow and scale.

Stephen Souch, 3RS IT Solutions - offers computer and IT support services in Irthlingborough.

Business Woman of the Year:

Emily-Louise Varnfield, Lumi SKN - one of the leading suppliers of beauty treatment equipment and training for salons across the UK.

Gita Raikundalia, Nakasero Foods - creates crafted relishes and condiments to enhance every dish, using unique recipes.

Greta McDonald, Sweet Lounge - a multi-award winning vegan confectionary brand based in Brixworth.

Iram Gilani, Web Alliance - a growing software development company, focused on web programmers in Northampton.

Louise Boston, Banakedi - marketing consultant offering uncomplicated support for businesses.

Nicola Sexton, KidsStop - provides childcare across Northamptonshire from when children are first born until 12 years old.

